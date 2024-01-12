As consumer demand for prepared foods expands in China, food processing companies are looking to expand operations to meet opportunities in this category. With inflation and rising input costs complicating such plans, USMEF has been working to show current U.S. buyers how U.S. pork and beef can be utilized in prepared food products.

Korea is considered a regional market leader in prepared foods with category sales skyrocketing in recent years. USMEF led a team of 10 buyers from China to Korea to learn about product innovations in ingredients, cooking techniques and production.USMEF also led the team on a retail tour to demonstrate how prepared foods are merchandised and sold in Korea.

“Team members were able to see market innovations and how cuts of U.S. pork and beef can fit in their product development plans,” said USMEF China Director Polly Zhao. “They got a firsthand look at how USMEF can work with them to develop and promote these products in China.”

Funding support was provided by USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: USMEF