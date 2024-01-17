Panera Bread is announcing the newest additions to its sandwich menu. Two new toasted Sourdough Melts will soon be available nationwide, starting at $8.99 at participating local bakery-cafes. New Sourdough Melts are crafted on Panera's signature Country Rustic Sourdough, toasted to showcase the flavor of classic grilled cheese.

Customers can choose between the new Bacon Avocado Melt, featuring applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, smoked gouda, everything bagel seasoning blend and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough, or the Southwest Chicken Melt, made with smoked pulled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough. These sandwiches are available as a whole or half sandwich portion or as part of a You Pick Two.

"At Panera, we pride ourselves on being the sandwich experts - and our team of chefs and bakers have taken our grilled cheese to new heights with melty new sandwich varieties that pack the perfect combination of flavors[,]" said Drayton Martin, SVP, Brand Building, Panera Bread.

In celebration of the launch of new Sourdough Melts and all things carb-related, Panera is giving away 1,000 free Sourdough Melts on the Panera app with code BREADSOGOOD on Jan. 17 for National Ditch Your Resolution Day.

Source: Panera Bread