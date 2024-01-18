The USPOULTRY Foundation recently awarded a $29,133 student recruiting grant to Mississippi State University, one of six universities in the United States that has a department dedicated to poultry science.

Dr. Ken Macklin, department head and professor of the poultry science department, intends to utilize the funds to strengthen recruiting efforts. He will also use the funds to interact with local high schools and community colleges to encourage students to consider poultry science and the various career opportunities available in the poultry industry.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation