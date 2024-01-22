Steakholder Foods Ltd. has further expanded its 3D-printing capabilities with the world's first plant-based, 3D-printed shrimps, designed to mimic the authentic texture and flavor of conventional shrimps. The shrimps were precision-printed on Steakholder Foods' proprietary DropJet printer, designed for fish and seafood printing, using shrimp-flavored ink developed by Steakholder Foods' food technology team. It is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of printed seafood products to be offered to potential customers, on a plant (analog) or potentially hybrid (combination plant and cultivated) basis, as economies of scale develop to enable price-competitive cell development.

Steakholder Foods’ plant-based, 3D-printed shrimps. Photo courtesy PRNewsfoto/Steakholder Foods Ltd.

The shrimp market is worth more than $60 billion and is projected to continue growing substantially over the coming decade. With 7.6 million tons of shrimp harvested in 2023, Steakholder Foods' heavy-duty production printing solution aims to provide partners and customers with the means to meet growing demand through high-volume, efficient and sustainable production, offering a practical and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional shrimp farming.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, said, "By unveiling a second new species of plant-based, 3D-printed seafood this month, we expect to position Steakholder Foods to sell and deliver its first DropJet printer in 2024, offering partners and customers a unique opportunity to benefit from the expanding global seafood market, while making the right kind of impact on the environment."

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.