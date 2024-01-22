Greater Omaha Packing Inc. has completed acquisition of Heartland Protein, solidifying its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for bovine-originated products.

This strategic move significantly expands Greater Omaha's capabilities, allowing the company to better serve a broader customer base.

Keith Fulton, the owner of Heartland Protein, began operations in 2018. Operating in tandem with Progressive Protein, the wholly owned rendering operations of Greater Omaha Packing, Heartland Protein specializes in the purchase and distribution of meat and bone meal for the animal feed industry. Their innovative approach involves blending diverse sources of meat and bone meal to address the specific needs of the pork, poultry, and pet food sectors.

In welcoming Fulton and the entire Heartland Protein team into the Greater Omaha Packing family, President Mike Drury said, "The acquisition is a testament to Keith's exceptional business acumen creating a customer-centric business that mirrors the values cherished at Greater Omaha,” he shares. “We have witnessed first-hand how he works with suppliers and customers and look forward to supporting and growing this business with additional capital needs as they arise. Through Keith’s continued involvement in the business, we look forward to his contributions into the future.”

Fulton grew up on a farm in North Central Iowa, graduated in Ag Business from Iowa State in 1988, and obtained a commodities brokerage license. He worked at Iowa Grain in Des Moines, helping farmers develop hedging strategies in grain and livestock markets. In 1991, Keith joined National By-Products (NBP) in marketing, later becoming a District Manager. After NBP's acquisition by Darling International in 2006, he managed plants and eventually started his own business, Heartland Proteins, in 2013. Fulton built a blending plant in Omaha, starting operations in January 2020 and achieving success, crediting his employees and Progressive Protein, his main supplier.

With more than 36 years of extensive experience in the animal feed industry, Fulton brings invaluable knowledge to Greater Omaha. The acquisition of Heartland Protein represents a strategic business decision and reflects a collaborative effort to innovate and thrive in the constantly changing market. Greater Omaha Packing looks to integrate Heartland Protein's expertise, fostering growth in the bovine product market and expanding its presence.

Source: Greater Omaha Packing