Perdue Farms truck driver Robert Timmons, who has been with the fourth-generation, family-owned U.S. food and agricultural products company for 44 years, is celebrating 4 million accident-free driving miles professionally for Perdue. In the company’s almost 104-year history, he is the second driver to achieve this milestone.

“I am so excited that I achieved four million miles of safe driving. I’m excited and proud that I was able to do this while working at Perdue,” said Timmons, who goes by the handle Holly Trolly on the road.

Timmons is one of Perdue’s nearly 800 certified professional drivers. At Perdue, there have been 184 company drivers who have reached 1 million accident-free miles. Forty-five drivers are 2-million safe-mile drivers, and 12 have achieved 3 million accident-free miles. Timmons joins Alvin Smith as the company’s only 4-million safe-mile drivers.

“Our drivers are among our most visible brand ambassadors and have the most direct contact with our customers,” said Tim O’Hea, senior director of transportation for Perdue Farms. “Robert achieving four million safe driving miles in just 43 years is no small feat and is a testament to his dedication not only to Perdue but also to our customers and those he shares the roads with every day.”

Throughout his time at the company, Timmons has delivered dressed poultry from Salisbury to Lewiston, N.C., delivered live haul and oil, has been an over-the-road driver delivering as far west as Iowa and throughout the entire Perdue marketplace, and currently delivers local short-haul loads.

Source: Perdue Farms