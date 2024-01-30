Hosted by Trade and Investment Queensland and Meat & Livestock Australia, in partnership with StarChefs, a bespoke tasting event at Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn is set to showcase Aussie beef from Queensland across a curated global tasting menu. The guest list for the Jan. 29 event includes exporters, importers, distributors and foodservice professionals, gathering to experience the taste of Australian beef as prepared by top North American culinarians.

Participating chefs include JT Vuong (Rule of Thirds), Jae Lee (Nowon, NYC), Trigg Brown (Win Son, NYC), Helen Nguyen (Saigon Social, NYC), Australia native/Top Chef alum Janine Booth (Root & Bone, Miami and Indianapolis) and Jason Fullilove (Jason George Events, Los Angeles).

Fullilove recently returned from a trip "Down Under" to see the beef production in Queensland, Australia, firsthand, as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's "Aussie Beef Mates" global program. The program is designed to introduce chefs worldwide to Australian beef — from its sustainable practices to its consistently high-quality eating credentials. Trade and Investment Queensland and MLA are hosting a series of North American events where "Aussie Beef Mates" share their knowledge and insights gained from their time in Australia through storytelling and unique dining experiences. The upcoming Brooklyn tasting event is the second in the series in North America, which kicked off in Los Angeles in November 2023, and will be followed by events in Toronto and Austin.

"This event is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Queensland beef in one of the world's finest cities, helping grow the global profile of one of our State's leading export industries," said Trade and Investment Queensland CEO, Justin McGowan. "Your city never sleeps, and nor do our farmers and producers as they work tirelessly to deliver world class beef to established and emerging international markets. Queensland farmers and beef producers have forged a global reputation for quality, with product regularly consumed in more than 60 countries around the world."

With the U.S. beef herd now at its lowest point since 1978, according to the USDA, chefs and retailers alike will be eyeing alternative sources of beef in the near future to meet consumer demand.

Source: Summit Group