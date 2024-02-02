Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award

USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are recognizing Dr. Darrin Karcher as the recipient of the annual Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award. Karcher is an associate professor of animal sciences at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., and an adjunct associate professor of animal sciences at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. The award is named in honor of Charles Beard, former director of the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory and former vice president of research at USPOULTRY.

Dr. Darrin Karcher (right), associate professor of animal sciences at Purdue University, with Bill Griffith (left), treasurer for the USPOULTRY board of directors and Foundation Research Advisory Committee member. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.





The USPOULTRY Foundation Research Advisory Committee selected Karcher for this award due to his research focused on nutrition, management and skeletal issues in commercial layers. He has been the principal investigator for five USPOULTRY-funded projects and has been a co-investigator on two additional USPOULTRY projects.

“Dr. Karcher was a standout nominee for this award because his research, focusing on addressing producers’ concerns with laying hen management, bird welfare and food safety, has provided a wealth of knowledge for the layer industry and has led to many technological advancements in those areas,” said Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research programs, USPOULTRY.

Karcher has developed an extension program that improves poultry production, regardless of scale, and is grounded in science. He completed his Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University, Master of Science in animal science at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his Ph.D. in animal science at Purdue University. He serves on the board of directors for the National Egg Quality School, Poultry Health Management School and Midwest Poultry Federation. He has also served on the board of directors of the World’s Poultry Science Association. He was a societal impact fellow at Purdue University as well as the North Central Region’s Excellence in Extension Award winner at Purdue University. Karcher is also the recipient of many awards and fellowships and has published numerous peer-reviewed papers and authored publications, including book chapters.

The goal of this award is to recognize outstanding completed research projects, funded by USPOULTRY or the USPOULTRY Foundation, that have made a significant positive impact on the poultry industry. As the recipient of the award, Karcher received a $1,500 cash prize. The award was presented to him during the USPOULTRY Chair’s Reception at the International Production & Processing Expo by Bill Griffith, treasurer for the USPOULTRY board of directors and a long-standing USPOULTRY Foundation Research Advisory Committee member.

Lamplighter Award

USPOULTRY presented the organization’s annual Lamplighter Award to five individuals at the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2024 IPPE. The award pays tribute to individuals for “sustained and exemplary service” to the poultry and egg industry. This year’s honorees are Mike Giles, Sherman Miller, Dr. Ken Opengart, Dr. David Swayne and Barbara Jenkins.

Mike Giles is president of the Georgia Poultry Federation, the nation’s leading poultry-producing state. Giles joined the federation staff on Jan. 1, 2000, as assistant executive director. He was named president in January 2009. Prior to assuming his position with the federation, Giles worked for the University of Georgia in the Office of External Affairs and University of Georgia Alumni Association. Before joining the University of Georgia, Giles held positions with U.S. Senator Sam Nunn and Sandoz Corp.

Giles is a past president of the Rotary Club of Gainesville and serves on the Georgia 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees and the Georgia FFA Sponsors Board. He is a 1983 graduate of the University of Georgia.

Sherman Miller is president and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods. Miller joined Cal-Maine Foods in 1996, where he has served in various positions of increasing responsibility in operations and management, including vice president of operations, chief operations officer and president.

Miller’s current and prior board service includes contributions to the United Egg Producers, the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association and the Mississippi State University Poultry Science Advisory Board, among others. Miller has served on the USPOULTRY Board of Directors since 2012 and was chair of the USPOULTRY Board in 2015. Miller earned his Bachelor of Science in poultry science from Mississippi State University, where he currently serves as the distinguished fellow for the department of poultry science.

Ken Opengart is vice president of animal welfare and international sustainability for Tyson Foods. Prior to joining Tyson, he worked with Keystone Foods, where he held a variety of positions, the last being vice president of global sustainability and animal welfare. Other past employers include Eli Lilly and Company/Elanco Animal Health, Wampler Foods and Seaboard Farms/ConAgra Poultry. Opengart received his master’s degree in poultry science from Virginia Tech, his veterinary degree from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and his Ph.D. from Virginia Tech.

Opengart is a diplomate of the American College of Poultry Veterinarians and was certified by the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization as a foundation poultry welfare auditor. He is a current board member for the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs/International Poultry Welfare Alliance.

David E. Swayne is a veterinarian with specialization as a veterinary pathologist and poultry veterinarian. For the past 36 years, his personal research has focused on the pathobiology and control of poultry diseases, primarily avian influenza. He has published more than 354 peer-reviewed papers and 117 book chapters, given 369 invited lectures and served as editor or associate editor for 16 text and proceedings books, including "Diseases of Poultry," and as associate editor for five peer-reviewed journals, including Emerging Infectious Diseases and Avian Diseases. Swayne serves in leadership roles at the World Organization for Animal Health, where he has led updates to the avian influenza chapters in Terrestrial Animal Health Code and Manual of Diagnostic Tests and Vaccines for Terrestrial Animals as well as completed a 16-month sabbatical to study highly pathogenic avian influenza control programs.

Swayne currently serves as a member of the Steering Committee for OFFLU, the joint World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization Animal Influenza Network. Previously, he served as the laboratory director of the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, U.S. National Poultry Research Center, Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture in Athens, Ga., and as a tenured faculty member at The Ohio State University. He is currently a private veterinarian consulting on avian influenza control.

Barbara Jenkins began her career with USPOULTRY in 2000, working in various positions in the education department. She was promoted to vice president of education programs in 2011, and student programs was added to her list of job responsibilities in 2014. Through her hard work and continued education, she has grown throughout her career. Jenkins was named executive director of the USPOULTRY Foundation in 2018. In addition to maintaining her role as vice president of education and student programs for USPOULTRY, she has assumed responsibility of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s day-to-day operations.

Jenkins received her Bachelor of Science in business administration from DeVry University in 2006 and was recognized in 2016 with an Honorary American FFA Degree by the National FFA Organization, the highest honorary degree presented by the organization. Jenkins is dedicated to the industry’s growth in her passion for growing USPOULTRY’s youth outreach program. She also dedicates her time to various boards and committees. She is current chair of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events Education Committee and is on the Board of Directors and the Sponsors Board of the National FFA Organization.

“The dedication and service of this year’s Lamplighter Award recipients has been invaluable in driving the poultry industry forward. We value their contributions, and we sincerely appreciate their service to the industry,” said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, and outgoing USPOULTRY chair.

Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award

USPOULTRY recognized six poultry farms that were nominated for the annual Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award at the International Poultry Expo. The award is given annually to recognize exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.

“The outstanding job these family farms do in being good stewards of their land is an honor to celebrate. Our industry could not continue to perform and flourish without taking proper care of our natural resources. These six winners are to be commended for their efforts,” said Jarod Morrison.

Applicants were rated in several categories, including litter management, nutrient management planning, community involvement, wildlife enhancement techniques, innovative nutrient management techniques and participation in education or outreach programs. In selecting the national winners and finalists, applications were reviewed, and farm visits conducted, by a team of environmental professionals from universities, regulatory agencies and poultry associations.

The winners were chosen from six geographical regions throughout the United States and included a State Poultry Association nomination. The winners are:

State Poultry Association Nomination winner – L & J Farm, Harrington, Del. Linda and John Brown, nominated by the Delmarva Chicken Association.

North Central Region winner – Brush Creek Henhouse LLC, Leon, Iowa. Mark, Alana and Sarah Yoder, nominated by the North Central Poultry Association.

Northeast Region winner – Miller Farm, Rockingham, Va. Craig and Nancy Miller, nominated by Cargill.

South Central Region winner – McGowin Farms, Tuscumbia, Mo. Josh and Annie McGowin, nominated by Cargill.

Southeast Region winner – Isbell Family Farms, Mayfield, Ky. Tyler and Sarah Isbell, nominated by the Kentucky Poultry Federation.

Southwest Region winner – Big Valley Farm, Elkins, Ark. Robert and Jennifer Sizemore, nominated by Cargill.



USPOULTRY recognized six Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award winners during the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo. Joining in the presentation were Jarod Morrison (far right), Farbest Foods and outgoing USPOULTRY chair, and Mikell Fries (far left), Claxton Poultry Farms and newly elected USPOULTRY chair. Photo courtesy U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

There were also two finalists nominated:

State Poultry Association Nomination finalist – Swafford Farms, Dresden, Tenn. Keith and Jeanna Swafford, nominated by the Tennessee Poultry Association.

South Central Region finalist - Gabel Farm, Galena, Mo. Norbert and Susan Gabel, nominated by Cargill.



Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association