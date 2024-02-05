Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, is announcing enhancements to its global commercial organization to better meet clients’ evolving needs. The commercial organization will encompass Circana’s global client verticals and solution groups. Jeremy Allen, previously president, consumer packaged goods, has been appointed to oversee the function in the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

“Our global commercial function will better position Circana and our talented teams across the organization to serve clients across sectors and geographies,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer of Circana. “These enhancements demonstrate the depth of our commercial expertise across Circana and mark another milestone in our continued evolution as a unified organization. Jeremy is uniquely positioned to drive our global commercial strategy, leveraging his vast experience serving clients across sectors and at both of Circana’s heritage organizations. Under Jeremy’s proven leadership, our collective commercial organization will be focused on leveraging Circana’ s unparalleled technology, solutions, and insights to help clients around the world find new opportunities and spark growth.”

The leadership of Circana’s enhanced commercial organization includes:

Global client verticals

Wei Lin Wong, who has held several leadership positions for Circana and its heritage companies’ retail and strategy teams, has been named president, consumer packaged goods.

Joanne Sackett, formerly the head of Circana’s Beauty, Sports, Apparel, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury verticals, has been appointed president, general merchandise.

Rob Hill, who most recently served as Circana’s president of retail for North America, has been named president, global retail.

Global solution groups

Brad Shelton, formerly president of Collaborative Gateway Solutions, has been named to the newly created role of president, retail and manufacturer collaboration.

Patty Altman, who previously served as executive vice president, consumer and shopper insights, has been named to the newly created role of president, consumer and shopper insights and e-commerce.

Amy Marentic will continue to serve as president, media and analytics solutions.

These changes coincide with the plans of Tim Bush, Circana’s current president, general merchandise, to retire by the end of 2024 after more than two decades of contributions to Circana and its heritage companies. Bush will continue to support Circana by leading a handful of critical strategic initiatives throughout the duration of his tenure.

Perry said, “On behalf of our entire leadership team, I thank Tim for his outstanding service to our company and our clients throughout his esteemed career, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. In the meantime, we deeply appreciate his gracious, continued support for Circana at this exciting time in our ongoing growth journey.”

Source: Circana