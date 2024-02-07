Ahold Delhaize USA is announcing that its Infinity Meat Solutions subsidiaries have sold two meat processing facilities in North Kingstown, R.I., and Camp Hill, Penn., to Cargill as Ahold Delhaize USA companies focus investments in their omnichannel businesses.

“As our brands focus on being the leading omnichannel grocery retailers in our markets, we have made the decision to sell these facilities so that we can continue to be intentional about our investments in the U.S. as we drive growth,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA. “By aligning these facilities with a company that specializes in meat production, we can continue to provide quality products to our brands’ customers and increase our focus on being leading omnichannel retailers.”

Cargill team members already staff both facilities, which will continue to provide packaged meat products to Ahold Delhaize USA brands in the Northeast.

Source: Ahold Delhaize USA