Led by a record-shattering performance in Mexico and broad-based growth in other markets, U.S. pork exports set a value record in 2023, according to year-end data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. While 2023 beef exports were below the record totals posted the previous year, December exports were the largest since August and December export value increased 10% year over year.

December pork exports climbed nearly 10% from a year ago to 268,399 metric tons (mt), the largest since May 2021 and the eighth-largest on record. Export value increased 11% to $765.8 million, also the highest since May 2021 and the third-highest on record. While December exports trended higher in many key markets, Mexico was once again the star performer, setting records for both volume (105,451 mt) and value ($233.8 million).

The strong December results pushed 2023 export value to a record $8.16 billion, up 6% from 2022. Export value per head slaughtered also set an annual record of nearly $64. Export volume was 2.91 million mt, up 8% year over year and the third-largest on record.

“2023 saw tremendous growth in global demand for U.S. pork, and it came at a time when the U.S. industry needed it most,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “The expansion of U.S. pork’s presence in Mexico has been remarkable but the great news certainly doesn’t end there. We are very encouraged by the robust demand we’ve seen throughout the Western Hemisphere and in a number of Asia-Pacific markets as well.”

December exports of U.S. beef totaled 108,497 mt, down 4% year over year but the largest since August. Export value was also the highest since August and climbed 10% year over year to $860.8 million.

Beef exports for 2023 totaled 1.29 million mt, down 12% from the 2022 record. While export value fell 15% to just under $10 billion, this was still the third-highest annual value for beef exports.

“There is no question that 2023 was a challenging year for U.S. beef exports, especially in our largest Asian markets where economic conditions have weighed on foodservice demand,” Halstrom said. “Of course, we were also challenged on the supply side, with less product available for export. But nevertheless, U.S. beef achieved excellent growth in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and we are encouraged by the December uptick in demand in South Korea and China. It was also great to see such strong per-head export value in December, topping $430.”