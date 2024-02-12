Prime Shrimp announces the launch of the newest flavor in its growing collection of sauced frozen shrimp: Soy Ginger. This product launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing a range of gourmet shrimp flavors to consumers in innovative, easy-to-use formats. By combining simple cooking methods, sustainable sourcing and bold flavor profiles, Prime Shrimp seeks to increase home shrimp consumption across the United States.

Inspired by Asian cuisines, Prime Shrimp Soy Ginger contains 8 ounces of shrimp paired with 3 ounces of butter-based sauce. The compound butter combines shallots, soy sauce, fresh ginger and minced garlic to create a depth of flavor. Available online and at select grocery stores, this protein is ready to eat in less than 10 minutes.

“We’re always on the lookout for new flavor profiles that can round out our line of seasoned and sauced products,” said Davis McCool, business development manager at Prime Shrimp. “We strive to have a flavor for any dish, flavor palette, or craving, and adding this bold Asian-inspired flavor takes us one step further to accomplishing that mission.”

With nearly 80 years of seafood industry knowledge, Prime Shrimp focuses on innovating the seafood category’s shrimp offerings. The brand adds value to sustainably sourced shrimp with gourmet seasonings and sauces, as well as with vacuum-packed boil-in-bag technology. With this unique offering, Prime Shrimp creates a high-quality frozen seafood product that is ready on demand with no thaw step, prep work, planning or cleanup required.

As the seafood category continues to see increased interest from consumers focused on healthy, high-protein foods, Prime Shrimp was created to bridge the gap between the consumers who love shrimp and the relatively small number of consumers who regularly purchase it to cook at home. Prime Shrimp’s cook-in-bag from frozen format eliminates common barriers to seafood consumption including thaw steps, prep work, unfamiliarity with cooking seafood, and unpleasant smells, making shrimp a more accessible option for shoppers.

Available in a range of sauced and seasoned varieties, all Prime Shrimp is sustainably sourced and antibiotic free. The shrimp is peeled, deveined and packaged in the United States. The Soy Ginger flavor has a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Source: Prime Shrimp