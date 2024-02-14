The North American Renderers Association is announcing their attendance at the World Aquaculture Society national aquaculture conference and exposition, the 2024 Aquaculture America in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 18–21. Prospective attendees can register here.

NARA’s Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Charles Starkey, will be leading a 3-hour session on Feb. 21 titled “Terrestrial Animal Proteins and Fats for Sustainable Aquaculture Production.” Presentations from the session include:

Fatty Acid Requirements of aquatic organisms with emphasis on the utilization of fats in aquaculture diets, presented by Dr. Bruno Araujo, University of Mogi das Cruzes, Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Future production of sustainable aquafeed in response to compelling factors of global climate Change and food security, presented by Dr. Lou D’Abramo, Mississippi State University (Emeritus), Starkville, Miss.

The use of bovine and porcine meat and bone meals in aquaculture, presented by Dr. Tere Viana, Autonomous University of Baja California, Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

Sustainable contribution of amino acids from animal proteins vs. marine proteins for livestock, presented by Starkey.

View the full meeting session agenda here.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to educate on rendering’s contributions to sustainable aquaculture practices at Aquaculture America,” said Starkey. “Animal proteins and fats can be nutritious feed ingredients while offering benefits for the industry’s growing efforts to reduce carbon emissions. We hope those interested in learning more about rendering’s benefits to sustainable aquaculture will consider attending this important event.”

The World Aquaculture Society promotes the educational, scientific and technological development and advancement of aquaculture throughout the world. The society has a diverse membership with chapters in Japan, Korea, the Latin American and Caribbean region, the Asian-Pacific region, the United States and Africa.

Source: North American Renderers Association