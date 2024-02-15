Perdue Farms has received recognition in The Business Concept’s CSR Excellence Awards and as one of the top 50 companies in the United States for corporate social responsibility by the 2023 National Diversity Awards, underscoring Perdue's leadership in social and environmental responsibility.

The Business Concept CSR Excellence Awards named Perdue Farms the Most Impactful Responsible Food & Agriculture Company – USA. This merit-driven global award recognizes organizations striving for ethical, social, and environmentally conscious practices under the umbrella of corporate social responsibility. Perdue’s recognition was based on its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach, its journey of continuous improvement to make operations more sustainable to support its associates, farmers, customers and consumers.

The National Diversity Awards also acknowledged Perdue Farms as one of the top 50 companies in the U.S. for corporate social responsibility. This accolade celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership through sustainable practices and responsible corporate citizenship. Perdue Farms stood out for its commitment to community betterment, collaboration with diverse stakeholders and strategic sustainability initiatives.

“We are honored to be recognized by these two organizations for our commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Andrea Staub, senior vice president corporate communications of Perdue Farms. “These recognitions are a testament to our company’s value of stewardship and our promise to protect our environment, ensure the well-being of our associates, provide for the welfare of the animals in our care and live up to our civic responsibilities.”

Source: Perdue Farms