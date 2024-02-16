The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of 158 delegates, including 153 producers and five importers, to the 2024 National Pork Producers Delegate Body.

Members appointed to serve one-year terms are:

Alabama: Daniel Tubbs, Oakman; Sammie Lee Stone, Bessemer.

Alaska: Patricia Worrell, Wasilla; Richard Worrell, Wasilla.

Arizona: Bruce Lawler, Lakeside; Brad Tate, Taylor.

Arkansas: Pat Pollack, Russellville; Richard Gray, Dardanelle.

California: Morgan Wonderly, Arroyo Grande; Shelby N. Sopocy, Sacramento.

Colorado: Jeff M. Ovalle, Yuma; Andrea Anderson, Wray.

Connecticut: Hazel Secchiaroli, Waterford; Jonathan Secchiaroli, Waterford.

Delaware: John Tigner, Hartly; Henry C. Johnson IV, Selbyville.

Florida: Tommy Crawford, Lake Butler; Kyle Mendes, Lake Butler.

Georgia: Dania DeVane, Cuthbert; Mark Clemmer, Broxton.

Idaho: Brad Thornton, Kuna; Wade Hanson, Melba.

Illinois: Chad Leman, Secor; Cheryl L. Walsh, Princeville; Thomas Titus, Elkhart; Josh Maschhoff, Nashville; Pamela Janssen, Minonk; Jason Propst, Toledo.

Indiana: James L. Erickson, North Manchester; Tyler Fledderman, West Lafayette; Mark Legan, Coatesville; Nick Maple, Amboy; Todd Rodibaugh, Carmel; Tanner Smith, Hillsdale.

Iowa: Dennis C. Liljedahl, Essex; Linda Schroeder, Remsen; Trisha Cook, Winthrop; Gregg Hora, Fort Dodge; Erin Brenneman, Wellman; Joel Van Gilst, Oskaloosa; Aaron Juergens, Carroll; David Moody, Collins; Jamie Schmidt, Garner; Timothy J. Schmidt, Hawarden; Trent Thiele, Elma; Dean Frazer, Conrad; Aaron Cook, Winthrop; Dale Gerard Reicks, New Hampton; Greg Lear, Spencer; Mark Meirick, Protivin; Tom Paustian, Walcott; Bill Tentinger, Le Mars; Kevin Rasmussen, Goldfield; Haley Kerr, Burlington; Steven Kerns, Clearfield; Tim Bierman, Larrabee; Clark Wikner, McGregor; Jen Sorenson, Ankeny; Rod Leman, Iowa City; Ben Schmaling, Prescott; Ken Ries, Ryan; Ryan Pudenz, Ames; Todd E. Wilson, LuVerne; Leon C. Sheets, Ionia.

Kansas: Chad Groves, Overland Park; David Hartter, Sabetha; Scott Pfortmiller, Saint John; Michael Springer, Neodesha.

Kentucky: Michael Williford, Clinton; Annie Tolle, Shelbyville.

Louisiana: Brady C. Rutledge, Iowa.

Maine: Brittany Hemond, Minot; Michael Hemond, Minot.

Maryland: Michael Stoner, Taneytown; Thomas K. Gannon, Centreville.

Michigan: Andy White, Jones; Joseph Dykhuis, Holland; Jarred Lorenz, Kalamazoo.

Minnesota: Bradley L. Hennen, Ghent; Amber Portner, New Ulm; Mike Boerboom, Marshall; Brian Schwartz, Sleepy Eye; Todd Selvik, Waseca; Vincent Baack, North Mankato; Chris Compart, Nicollet; Abbie Redalen, Chatfield; Myrna Welter, Stewartville; Roger Punt, Prinsburg; John Anderson, Belgrade.

Mississippi: Sean Boe, Moselle; Gerald Thompson, Bruce.

Missouri: Marcus Belshe, Henley; Steven Brier, Nevada; Jesse A. Heimer, Taylor; Anthony Russo, Columbia.

Montana: Peter John Wipf, Carter; Ken S. Kleinsasser, Havre.

Nebraska: Mark Wright, Fremont; Darin J. Uhlir, Saint Paul; Ryan Preister, Humphrey; Terry O’Neel, Friend.

Nevada: Clayton Combs, Las Vegas; Sarah Stallard, Las Vegas.

New Jersey: Kirk Stephens, Sussex.

New York: Jennifer Schwab, North Java; James Luckman, Lewiston.

North Carolina: Jay Archer, Tarboro; Jennifer Daniels, Autryville; Brian J. Kennedy, Pink Hill; Christina Phillips, Wallace; Christopher Conser, Concord; Blake Floars, Goldsboro; Jared Porter, Concord; Lorenda B. Overman, Goldsboro; Joshua Wayne Coombs, Clinton.

North Dakota: Nick Bundermann, Starkweather; James Clay, Cando.

Ohio: Nick Seger, Sidney; Nathan Schroeder, Leipsic; John D. Heinz, Washington Court House; Nathan Isler, Prospect.

Oklahoma: Joe Popplewell, Stillwater; Joe Embry Locke, Marietta; Angie Johnson, Holdenville.

Oregon: Jack Hurley, Albany; Nicki Hurley, Albany.

Pennsylvania: Ben Barcovtch, Berwick; Coleman Wagner, Akron; Drew Derstein, Lewistown; Matt Walters, Schwenksville.

South Carolina: Mark A. McLeod, Pinewood; Brandon Glenn, Manning.

South Dakota: Shane Odegaard, Lake Preston; Ryan Storm, Mount Vernon; Bob Thaler, Brookings; Lenny Gross, Leola.

Tennessee: Pamela Bartholomew-Gardner, Decaturville; Eric Gardner, Decaturville.

Texas: Josh Krohn, Lamesa; Peter C. Baumert, Dalhart.

Utah: Jim Webb, Beaver; Kurt Falslev, Benson; Matt Robinson, Beaver.

Virginia: R.O. Britt, Williamsburg; Jessica Cunningham, Elberon.

Washington: Tom Cocking, Colfax; Paul Knittel, Davenport.

West Virginia: Paige Allison McNeely, Shanks; Tanner Benton McNeely, Shanks.

Wisconsin: Howard A.V. Roth, Wauzeka; Ross Mencke, Arena.

Wyoming: Joe Bridges, Powell; Jim Pannell, Hulett.

Importers: Martin Sauer, Jersey City, N.J.; Rich Maebert, South Orange, N.J.; Roland L. Schinbeckler, Warren, N.J.; Elisa Sandson, Arlington, Va.; George Gekas, Philadelphia, Pa.

The delegate body meets annually to recommend the rate of assessment, determine the percentage of assessments that state associations will receive and nominate producers and importers to the National Pork Board. Representation on the delegate body is based on annual net assessments collected on sales of domestic hogs within individual states, with a minimum of two producers from each state. States have the option of not submitting nominees.

The board and the delegate body were established under the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985. By law, USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service oversees operations of the board and the delegate body.

Source: USDA's AMS