The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has a cooperative agreement with Georgia under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Through this agreement, USDA and Georgia are working together to offer $7.1 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain. Georgia is accepting applications for this Infrastructure Grant funding through March 29, 2024.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan. Updates for each state’s Request for Applications for the RFSI program are available on the AMS website.

“This partnership between USDA and Georgia is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Using RFSI funding, the Georgia Department of Agriculture will fortify the state's agricultural middle supply chain, with a primary focus on the processing, aggregation and distribution of Georgia's agricultural products. Funded projects are set to bolster supply chain resiliency, broaden market access for small farms and food businesses and elevate the state's agricultural industry. The state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

“The collaboration between the Georgia Department of Agriculture and USDA signifies a strong partnership that will support Georgia's small farms and food businesses through the RFSI grant,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. “Our funding priorities are centered on strengthening the food supply chain, with a particular emphasis on enhancing market opportunities for small farms and food businesses and increasing value-added opportunities. We firmly believe that these funds will help our state establish a more resilient food supply chain for all Georgians.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the Georgia Department of Agriculture by March 29, 2024. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, the Georgia Department of Agriculture will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution — all critical activities to support access to more markets for farmers.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure web page.

Source: USDA's AMS