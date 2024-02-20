Smithfield Foods has named Kraig Westerbeek as president of its hog production operations effective Feb. 29, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Shane Smith.

Kraig Westerbeek. Courtesy Smithfield Foods Inc.

"Kraig has been an extremely valuable asset to Smithfield Foods throughout his career," Smith said. "His extensive experience in our hog production division has helped keep Smithfield on the forefront of our industry, and I look forward to his continued leadership."

Westerbeek brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role. His career with Smithfield began in 1993 as environmental manager for Quarter M Farms, which later merged with Murphy Family Farms. He held leadership roles of increasing responsibility throughout his career, serving as environmental compliance director for eight years before being named assistant vice president of environment, health and safety compliance in 2010. From 2014 to 2017, he served as vice president, support operations for Smithfield Hog Production, where he managed more than 100 employees and was responsible for environmental compliance, engineering, construction, feed manufacturing, transportation and animal welfare.

Westerbeek also played a leading role in the formation of Smithfield Renewables, the company's carbon-reduction and renewable-energy platform. He led Smithfield Renewables from its introduction in 2017, managing manure-to-energy investments as well as grain supply chain and energy and production efficiency projects, until 2022, when he was named chief development officer of Monarch Renewables, a joint venture between Smithfield Foods, Roeslein Alternative Energy and TPG Rise Climate. Monarch projects capture methane from manure and convert it into carbon-negative renewable natural gas to power homes, vehicles and businesses.

Westerbeek is a past member of the board of directors of the North Carolina Pork Council and the National Pork Producers Council and is a current member of NPPC's environmental committee, which he previously chaired. He also was formerly chairman of the Duplin County Health Board and is a current member.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.