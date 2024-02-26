The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef will have its General Assembly Meeting April 30 to May 2, 2024, in St. Louis.

The meeting will include updates regarding the latest research findings in beef sustainability as well as USRSB's most recent efforts.

Among the informational and networking events planned during the meeting are:

a breakfast and informative session at Rabo AgriFinance headquarters

a visit to the Purina Animal Nutrition Center

and a producer panel focusing on economic resilience in conjunction with sustainable practices.

View the full agenda here.

Early-bird registration rates are available through March 15. The pre-meeting Beef Sustainability Tour is available as an add-on option.

Applications are due by March 31, 2024. Register here.

Source: USRSB