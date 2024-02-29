M&P Production LTD, a Brooklyn, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 669 pounds of raw lamb and beef samsa products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains sesame seeds, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The raw, frozen lamb and beef samsa items were produced between Jan. 2 and Feb. 22, 2024, and have a shelf life of one year. The following products are subject to recall:

16-ounce plastic-wrapped tray packages containing “SAMSA HALAL” with “USE BEFORE” dates of 01/02/25 through 02/22/25.

12-ounce plastic-wrapped tray packages containing “M&P DELICACIES Lamb Dumplings Lamb Samsa” with “USE BEFORE” dates 01/02/25 through 02/22/25.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18832” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during routine in-plant verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Peter Raziyev, owner of M&P Production LTD, at 718-438-5197 or by email at mpfood@optimum.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS