The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service commends the appointment by the U.S. Public Health Service of Dr. Kis Robertson Hale as chief veterinarian officer. Robertson Hale is a rear admiral in the USPHS Commissioned Corps and serves as FSIS’ chief public health veterinarian and deputy assistant administrator of the Office of Public Health Science, positions that she will continue to hold. This appointment underscores the critical role veterinarians play in safeguarding public health.

In her new appointment as chief veterinarian officer of the USPHS, Robertson Hale will provide expert guidance to the Office of the Surgeon General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on matters related to veterinary recruitment, assignment, deployment, retention and career development.

“Dr. Robertson Hale’s appointment as Chief Veterinarian Officer by the U.S. Surgeon General is a testament to her unwavering commitment to public health,” said USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Emilio Esteban. “Her leadership and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen the Commissioned Corps’ ability to protect our nation’s health. We are extremely proud of her and honored to have her serve both USDA-FSIS and USPHS.”

Robertson Hale looks forward to taking on the additional responsibilities of her new appointment. For her, this new role will enable her to “give back” to a profession still navigating the unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19 and other public health emergencies.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Surgeon General as someone worthy of serving in this capacity,” said Robertson Hale. “At this point in my career, I aim to inspire others to grow and excel as leaders in public health, especially as the Commissioned Corps works to become a more agile workforce. Being a source of leadership and stability to other uniformed veterinary officers will be rewarding.”

There are 11 chief professional officers appointed to oversee a specific professional category within the Commissioned Corps. These leaders facilitate professional and community relationships to promote engagement with the USPHS Commissioned Corps and increase awareness of the surgeon general’s initiatives to protect the health and wellness of all Americans.

Almost 6,000 Commissioned Corps officers advance the nation’s public health, serving in the USDA and other federal government agencies as physicians, nurses, dentists, veterinarians, scientists, engineers and other professionals.

