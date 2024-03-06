Following the sell-out success of Hardee's Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger and Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito last year, Hardee's is bringing them back in 2024. Hardee's is also introducing all-new breakfast wraps based on the success of their recently launched lunch wraps.

"Hardee's is giving our guests more of what they love, with more ways to love them," said Chris Bode, president of Hardee's. "Our Philly Cheesesteak menu was a huge success last year, as was the launch of our all-new lunch wraps this year, we know breakfast wraps will quickly become a hometown favorite."

The Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger and Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito feature thinly sliced ribeye, fire-roasted onions and peppers and cheese.

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.