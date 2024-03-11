With 36 years of success in the poultry processing industry, FSGroup has announced the addition of a chief strategy officer to guide the company’s expansion initiatives.

Gregory Cagle of Cullman, Ala., officially joined the FSGroup executive team to serve in this new position. Cagle has been involved in the food-product industry his entire life, learning from his parents who both grew up on farms in Georgia. This inspired him to go to the University of Georgia, where he holds degrees in ag economics and management.

He brings 36 years of leadership experience in the poultry, pork, beef and prepared-food industries. He has a proven track record of improving systems and operational efficiencies while developing new opportunities, all of which support profitable growth.

Founded in 1988, food-processing equipment manufacturer FSGroup covers the complete spectrum of services including design, fabrication, transportation, installation and support.

As the company continues to grow, CEO Rocky Frazier said, “the addition of the new CSO position is key to helping FSGroup bring efficiency-boosting and profit-enhancing solutions to processing facilities operating in the food, beverage, and material handling industries.”

“FSGroup is driven by a culture of delivering products and services while striving to continuously improve,” Frazier said. “We want to diversify FSGroup into other industries, and we believe Greg is the right person to lead us there. I’ve known Greg for 30 years and always admired his work ethic. He has a very positive reputation within our industry.”

As chief strategy officer, Cagle will work with members of the FSGroup executive team to develop sustainable growth strategies based on opportunities and market conditions. His responsibilities will include communicating growth plans to team members and stakeholders and overseeing plan execution.

“I’m excited to continue my career as a strategy partner and leader with the FSGroup family while overseeing the planning and execution of the company’s strategic, high-impact initiatives, in the years ahead.” Cagle said.

Cagle will work closely with Devan Orange, vice president of operation, to lead FSGroup into a new era of service.

“Greg knows what works and what doesn’t work,” Orange said. “The sky is the limit with Greg’s fresh set of eyes and ideas combined with our innovative approach to our diversified product lines.”

