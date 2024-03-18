Grass-fed beef company American Farmers Network is unveiling its newest initiative: a USDA Choice-graded line of antibiotic-free grass-fed Angus beef. This program represents a significant step forward in AFN's commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, sustainable beef products while supporting independent small family ranchers across the nation.

The USDA Choice Grass Fed Beef Program is a testament to AFN's dedication to meeting the growing demand for responsibly sourced, premium-quality beef. By implementing the USDA's rigorous grading system — which, for AFN, includes the USDA Select, Choice and limited USDA Prime designations, AFN ensures that consumers can confidently select products that meet their standards for taste, quality and sustainability. This grading process also provides feedback to ranchers, enabling them to continually improve their practices and enhance the overall eating experience of their beef while maintaining their core integrity through rigorous beef-raising protocols.

American Farmers Network is one of the first companies that can provide USDA Choice Grass-Fed Angus beef at scale to national retail chains, foodservice, and third-party brands.

"We are thrilled to introduce our USDA Choice graded Grass Fed Beef Program, which represents the culmination of years of dedication to sustainable agriculture and animal welfare," said Sanin Mirvic, CEO of American Farmers Network. "This program not only ensures the highest standards of quality and taste for consumers but also supports our network of small family ranchers who are the backbone of our industry. Moreover, AFN's USDA Choice graded beef mimics the eating experience of its conventional counterpart while retaining all the other attributes that ensure the beef is sustainably raised on regenerative ranches without any antibiotics or growth hormones ever."

The ability to grade its carcasses further distinguishes AFN's grass-fed Angus beef as a premium product. By raising cattle without antibiotics or any growth stimulants, AFN still prioritizes animal welfare and environmental sustainability while also meeting the demands of consumers who seek clean, responsibly sourced meat options.

"Being the first large producer to offer USDA Choice grass-fed all-natural Angus beef that is entirely domestic, we hope to amplify our footprint throughout retail and white tablecloth restaurants around the country," Mirvic said.

