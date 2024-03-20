Greenleaf Foods, SPC owner of plant-based brands Lightlife and Field Roast and wholly-owned subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., is announcing that Lightlife Tempeh will now be available in a new format — Tempeh Protein Crumbles. As consumer demand for healthy, clean protein solutions grows, Greenleaf Foods recognized the need for more convenient options.

"More and more consumers are seeking nutritionally dense, protein-rich foods that don't rely on meat mimicry to delight them," said Casey Richards, president of Greenleaf Foods and Maple Leaf Foods USA. "We have taken our iconic Lightlife Tempeh recipe and made it even more flavorful and time-saving by pre-seasoning and crumbling it for consumers. This way, consumers can easily add an appetizing protein boost to their favorite dishes, similar to tofu, but with superior nutritional value and taste appeal."

Lightlife Tempeh Protein Crumbles will be available in two flavors: Original and Smoked Chipotle. The Original variety is lightly seasoned with a blend of salt, pepper and garlic. The Smoked Chipotle variety is seasoned with a blend of roasted peppers. The Tempeh Protein Crumbles contain 16 grams of protein and six grams of fiber per serving.

"Tempeh is a nutritional powerhouse and a complete, plant-based protein source that's been a staple in Indonesian cooking for centuries," Richards said. "We're excited to introduce more consumers to tempeh with our new Tempeh Protein Crumbles, a convenient and familiar form that can be used as a clean, vegan alternative to ground meat in any meal. Our Original and Smoked Chipotle flavors taste great and will elevate any dish and inspire new favorites."

Lightlife Tempeh is made with four ingredients — organic soybeans, water, lactic acid and brown rice — that together serve as a source of complete protein. Tempeh is made with whole soybeans that are naturally fermented for more than 20 hours. Fermentation helps break down nutrients in food, making them easier to digest and good for gut health. Tempeh, being fermented and extremely high in protein and fiber, is poised for extraordinary relevance and growth, according to Whole Foods' "Next Big Things" Top Food Trends for 2024.

All Lightlife Tempeh products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project-Verified, Kosher-certified, Vegan-certified and offer 12-19 grams of protein per serving. In addition to Original and Smoked Chipotle Tempeh Protein Crumbles, other Lightlife Tempeh varieties include Original, Smoky Bacon Strips, Buffalo Strips, Three Grain and Flax. Lightlife Tempeh Protein Crumbles will be available in the refrigerated produce section next to tofu at most major grocery and natural-food retailers.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.