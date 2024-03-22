The American Lamb Board hosted a preconference workshop for 50 club and resort chefs at the annual Chef to Chef Conference, which took place in Austin, Texas, from March 3 to 5, 2024.

Long-time rancher Alan McAnelly of Hamilton Sheep Station in Hamilton, Texas, and chef Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ in Austin, Texas, hosted the BaaaBQ Mastery workshop. The duo led the class with content that drew in chefs from clubs and resorts from across the country.

McAnelly focused on his love for the sheep industry and regenerative agriculture practices, including showing the Stewards of the Land video, while El-Ghayesh spoke about his passion for barbecue.

Attendees learned about the lamb industry in the United States and its environmental benefits before learning about ways to use American lamb on their menus. El-Ghayesh educated participants about the versatility and cost-effectiveness of using larger cuts and how to trim American lamb. He then shared best practices for creating seasonings and rubs along with smoking tips and tricks.

In addition to the workshop, ALB served bite-sized samples from the conference exhibit to the more than 400 chefs in attendance over the next two days.

“We gathered valuable insights on American Lamb usage, preferred cuts and local sourcing options,” said Mariah Meurer, ALB culinary marketing manager, who helped serve up smoked American lamb shoulder and handed out educational materials at the two-day event.

Source: American Lamb Board