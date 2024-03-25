Voting is open for dishes in the inaugural Tournament of Veal. The competition begins on March 21 with the First Round of 16 and culminates on April 8 with the Final, where the top two veal meals battle it out for the championship title. Classic veal recipes like Veal Parmesan and Piccata will challenge modern recipes like Cheddar Burger and Hawaiian Meatballs.

Voting is open on Facebook and Instagram from March 21 hrough April 8. To learn more about the veal industry or to find recipes, visit Veal.org.

Source: Veal.org