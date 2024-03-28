Beyond Meat Inc. is announcing a newly renovated and expanded line of Beyond Crumbles, which are rolling out in the freezer aisle at grocery stores across the U.S. The next generation of the company’s plant-based crumbles will be available in three flavors and have a good source of protein, are low in saturated fat and meet the rigorous nutrition criteria of the American Heart Association’s distinguished Heart-Check Food Certification Program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life Program.

Beyond Crumbles are bite-sized crumbles that go from frozen to finished in a few minutes for a healthy protein option. Made with clean and simple plant-based ingredients, Beyond Crumbles have 12 grams of protein per serving with less than 1 gram of saturated fat and no cholesterol — nutritionals that make it a heart-healthy food. These new plant-based crumbles will be available in three flavors: Beyond Beef Crumbles Original, Beyond Beef Crumbles Feisty and the newest flavor, Beyond Sausage Crumbles Italian-Style, which will be available in summer 2024.

“We continue to innovate across our product lines to deliver delicious taste and health benefits alike. For consumers who love the taste and versatility of beef, but want to reduce saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet, Beyond Crumbles offer a convenient, healthy protein for the center of the plate. Beyond Crumbles’ strong nutritional profile, coupled with its simple and clean ingredient list, earned the product certification by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program,” said Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown.

Consumers can find the new Beyond Crumbles by looking for the yellow “new” bar across the top of the package.

Source: Beyond Meat Inc.