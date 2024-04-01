



Maintenance and facilities managers across all industries have a lot on their plate. For those in highly regulated fields like food production, rapidly evolving regulatory compliance adds an additional layer of complexity to every aspect of the job. That is why many are turning to digital solutions to help ease the burden.

Of the many tools and technologies available to help streamline production operations, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) platforms focus on one of the most costly parts of the business: equipment and facility maintenance.

What is CMMS?

A CMMS is software that helps businesses efficiently manage and coordinate all maintenance operations from one centralized platform.

CMMS platforms come with a variety of different features and functions, but most provide core functionality that streamlines the administrative tasks involved in maintenance management. This includes features such as work order management, preventive maintenance scheduling, checklists and SOPs, parts inventory management, reporting and analytics, and more.

By reducing the time it takes to coordinate and document work, these systems give maintenance managers time back in their day for more critical or strategic projects. With proper training, technicians using a CMMS can complete maintenance work more efficiently.

How is a CMMS used in meat and poultry processing facilities?

A CMMS can simplify documentation and automate the scheduling of maintenance tasks. It also provides technicians with easy, centralized access to information like maintenance histories, manuals, and checklists. This gives newer technicians access to useful guidance and information, which is critical during the workforce shortages that have become a common issue in the meat and poultry processing industry.

CMMS software simplifies the management of work orders and work requests for maintenance managers and provides useful data and reporting on maintenance operations. This provides managers both the insights and time efficiency they need to focus on strategic initiatives that boost productivity and extend asset lifetimes.

What are the benefits of using a CMMS?

A CMMS can provide numerous benefits to equipment-intensive operations like meat and poultry processing facilities. Primarily, by shoring up maintenance practices and strategies, facilities typically experience:

Shorter downtime events and quicker repair and response times

Fewer unplanned downtime events and longer asset life

Reduced equipment costs and overhead through better management of maintenance resources

Improved team collaboration and effectiveness from centralized information and communication

Easier audits and better adherence to workflows, policies, and regulations.

Compliance and audits

The obvious connection between regulatory compliance and the functions of a CMMS makes it a natural choice for equipment-heavy industries that are subject to regulation. However, there are some additional trends that have accelerated the use of CMMS software to bolster compliance and audit readiness.

Maintenance management solutions are becoming a lot more accessible

Earlier versions of maintenance management software involved a high barrier of entry. They were costly, difficult to implement and update, and tethered maintenance managers to their desks.

In the last decade, a new breed of modern CMMS appeared on the market as cloud-based SaaS solutions. This enabled the systems to be used by maintenance technicians from wherever they do their work at a fraction of the cost.

As the field of CMMS software began to expand, regulatory frameworks became – and continue to be – increasingly complex and unpredictable, particularly in the food and beverage industry.

In addition, the resources organizations have at their disposal to manage compliance activities are dwindling. With fewer workers and smaller budgets, food and beverage producers are recognizing the need for tools that can provide efficiency in the activities regulated by oversight agencies.

How CMMS is leveraged as a compliance solution

With features that create accountability, CMMS software helps ensure required maintenance activities are completed properly. The central repository of maintenance information also keeps histories and other documentation accessible, organized, and audit-ready.

CMMS software helps achieve this with four key characteristics that enable compliance:

Easily accessible maintenance records and asset history for auditors

Easily accessible checklists and policies for staff

Tools and reminders to ensure adherence to required policies and procedures

Reporting that supports internal auditing practices required by regulations

Proper maintenance practices are critical to the success and ongoing productivity of any production operation. By strategically applying the right management tools, meat and poultry processing facilities can ease many of the stressors of the current market, whether it be regulatory requirements, workforce shortages, or other trends.