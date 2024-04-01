Full-service creative agency Barrett Hofherr has created its first work as AOR for the Yum Brand’s burger chain The Habit Burger Grill, a California-born fast-casual brand known for its chargrilled burgers.

The objective for Barrett Hofherr is to increase brand fame on a large scale, while also effectively communicating what sets The Habit apart in the "better burger" category: its char.

The Habit's Charburger is prepared by cooking it to order over briquettes on an open flame. This method locks in juices and infuses a distinctive smoky flavor.

The campaign reveals a new tagline (“Better By Char”), a new mascot (Charlie) and a new direction for The Habit.

The creative will run throughout the year. Video and static ads on the West Coast will target consumers on CTV (Disney and NBCU/Peacock), social media (TikTok, Meta/Instagram) and cinemas. Executions include a 45-second ad with a 30- and 15-second edit and four :06s. The static ads will run on social.

“Chargrilling takes more effort, but it’s also what makes a Charburger so delicious,” said Todd Eisner, executive creative director for Barrett Hofherr. “So, what better way to celebrate that than by showing a briquette make the ultimate sacrifice to make the ultimate burger?”

An animated anthropomorphic briquette shows up at The Habit and all eyes are upon him in the 30-second spot. As stirring music plays, heads turn and eyes stare in awe of the little guy, who marches toward the grill to fulfill his destiny. When he takes the plunge, he is instantly consumed by flames, and when the camera pans back down, a burger patty has taken his place. “At The Habit, we go to great lengths to make really great burgers,” a voiceover explains.

“With this campaign, we are eager to show the world why our Charburgers taste better,” said Ken Chan, head of digital & storytelling at The Habit Burger Grill. “Charlie may be an adorable, animated briquette, but he embodies the passion and commitment to quality that is at the heart of everything we do.”

Barrett Hofherr won The Habit account through a pitch in October 2023.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill