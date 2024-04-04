The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service is hosting a webinar on April 9 at noon Eastern for livestock producers, poultry growers and regulated entities to share information regarding the Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity under the Packers and Stockyards Act Final Rule.

Registration is required: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_dMcIs6UzQTuUq9J6KFqdng.

Attendees may submit questions in advance to [email protected]. Questions will also be accepted during the webinar.

USDA published the final rule in the Federal Register on March 6, 2024, and it will become effective May 6, 2024.

The rule:

Prohibits the adverse treatment of livestock producers and poultry growers based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, marital status or age. It also prohibits discrimination against a livestock and poultry producer cooperative.

Prohibits retaliation against producers and growers for their engaging in certain protected activities: lawful communications or refusals to communicate, assertion of contractual and Packers & Stockyards Act rights, participation in associations and cooperatives, exploring or entering into a business relationship with a competing packer/swine contractor/live poultry dealer and certain other protected activities.

Prohibits employing false or misleading statements or omissions of material information in contract formation, performance and termination; and prohibits regulated entities from providing false or misleading representations regarding refusal to contract.

Supports USDA monitoring, evaluation and enforcement of compliance with aspects of this rule through certain recordkeeping requirements.

Additional information on the rule is available on the AMS website.

Source: USDA's AMS