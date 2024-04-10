USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting research preproposals from colleges, universities and research facilities through May 1 for the 2024 Fall Research Competition. Research proposals are accepted and evaluated for funding twice each year, in the spring and fall.

Preproposals are a one-page synopsis of the potential research project submitted through the new online preproposal submission form. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee will review the preproposals and invite full proposals that meet current research interests.

A complete priority research list is available on the USPOULTRY website. The current list of research priorities includes goals and objectives for the following categories: animal welfare, breeder management (turkeys and broilers), meat bird management, commercial egg production, diseases, environmental management, food safety, hatchery management, nutrition, processing and employee safety health. Complete instructions and deadlines to submit a pre-proposal can be found on the USPOULTRY website.

Proposals are also invited for new issues that emerge outside the priority list, but such proposals will be evaluated based on justification of the research need. Projects will be selected for funding in late September.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association