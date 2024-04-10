Supplier Kerry is introducing Tastesense Salt, which delivers on salt and savory taste, without adding sodium, by retaining essential flavor properties and replicating salty impact, body and linger.

According to a World Health Organization report on sodium levels, savory snacks are ranked within the top five food categories being targeted by World Health Organization members for salt reduction. While the global WHO benchmark for snacks is 500 milligrams per 100 grams in potato-based chips, with pretzels higher in sodium at 720 milligrams per 100 grams, many markets exceed those levels. With such high sodium levels found in savory snacks globally, the challenge persists in achieving much greater sodium reductions, levels of 40% or more, without losing the salty flavor of the snack. Kerry’s deep understanding of salt interaction in snack seasoning formulations allows it to push the boundaries in sodium reduction, achieving results of more than 60% reduction in some applications.

Available both as a singular solution for salted crisps and as part of more complex snack seasoning formulations, Tastesense Salt is supported by strong fundamental science that links taste receptors with proprietary product chemistry, salt morphology, proteolysis and fermentation. Kerry’s proprietary in-house capabilities allow it to design multidimensional, novel taste ingredients from natural botanical extracts, peptides, and ferments (yeast- and non-yeast-based), as well as various by-products from valorization streams.

Commonly used to enhance flavors in savory snacks, sodium plays a critical role in shaping the overall flavor of a snack seasoning. If simply removed or reduced, its absence can leave the sensory profile out of balance, impacting the temporal sensation of when taste and flavor are perceived, as well as the perception of seasoning homogeneity. Rebalancing taste while achieving an equal or better consumer liking becomes extremely challenging depending on the percentage reduction and starting point. While small percentage reductions of up to 10% can be achieved by stealth reformulation, the starting point is relevant. Going from 700 milligrams to 630 milligrams of salt may be easier to achieve than going from 500 milligrams to 450 milligrams. Furthermore, the flavor tonality of the snack itself will also be a critical factor. To demonstrate key challenges in sodium reduction for savory snacks, Kerry’s Sodium Reduction Simulator was created to assess overall, upfront, middle and lingering taste challenges depending on flavor profile and desired sodium content. With sustainable nutrition as a driving force, Kerry’s approach is powered by transparency and collaboration to remedy implications of lowering salt levels in snacks.

“Salt reduction isn’t just an immediate brand imperative, it’s a humanity imperative and essential to creating a world of sustainable nutrition,” said Hugo Leclerq, global portfolio director for taste fermentation – sodium reduction. “We are lowering sodium far beyond what anyone thought possible with our innovative Tastesense Salt solutions while maintaining delicious flavor. With these market-leading solutions, we hope to empower customers with the knowledge and capabilities to meet consumer demands for reduced sodium across the snacking category.”

Tastesense Salt is firmly grounded in the robust scientific foundation that defines all ingredients within Kerry’s innovative Taste Modulation Portfolio. In addition to Tastesense Salt, Kerry’s science-backed taste modulation ingredients within its Tastesense portfolio include Tastesense Sweet, Tastesense Mouthfeel, Tastesense Masking and Tastesense Sensations.

Source: Kerry