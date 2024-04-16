In response to one of the most pressing concerns echoed by executive leaders across the food industry in North America, AIB International, a century-old organization dedicated to advancing food safety, has conducted a comprehensive research study to address the challenges and uncertainties surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. This initiative is funded by AIB, the nonprofit parent organization of AIB International.

The increasing scrutiny of regulatory bodies has created a landscape filled with both directives and doubts according to recent industry interviews highlighting the challenges and uncertainties organizations face. AIB International's research emerges as a resource amidst this uncertainty, aiming to equip these organizations with the knowledge and tools necessary to assist in proactively adapting to regulatory changes while enhancing consumer protection globally.

This research has illuminated several best practices that can be adopted immediately by food safety professionals to mitigate the impact of PFAS. These include developing a comprehensive knowledge base, implementing rigorous testing procedures, fostering transparent supplier relationships and engaging in continuous education to stay abreast of regulatory developments.

“Our foundational belief in delivering access to safe, quality food drives us to provide not just research findings but also a wealth of free educational resources and support to the food safety community,” said Dan Martin, CEO of AIB International. “By embracing these insights and integrating these practices into their operations, both AIB and the broader industry can collectively work towards a safer, more sustainable future in the food industry.”

The accompanying e-book, "Transforming Food Safety in the Age of PFAS: A Research Report on Industry Challenges," serves as a guide.

Source: AIB International