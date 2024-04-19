The American Lamb Board allocates funds through the Cooperative Funding Program for local sheep producer groups, lamb suppliers and direct marketers to cost-share marketing efforts that align with ALB’s mission to grow awareness and demand for American lamb. Applications can be submitted until April 30, 2024. Once the application process closes, no additional applications will be reviewed until Oct. 1, 2024.

“Previously, we accepted and reviewed applications year around, but by changing the program to review applications twice a year, we can more effectively and efficiently look at allocating funds to the programs that will have the greatest impact,” said ALB chairman Jeff Ebert.

While the timing of the application process is changing, ALB will continue to allocate funds to assist efforts by state/local industry groups and American lamb suppliers and direct marketers as the budget allows. The program will continue supporting projects where applicants are prepared to share costs and provide additional resources to the funded project.

For the Cooperative Funding Program, ALB will prioritize funding opportunities designed to build consumer demand for American lamb and target consumers, chefs, retailers and other non-industry audiences.

The Supplier/Direct Marketer group application is available here.

Source: American Lamb Board