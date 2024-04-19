Swaggerty's Farm earns the Award of Merit for the Meat Institute's 2023 Worker Safety Recognition Award Program. Moving up two award levels from the previous year, the Award of Merit is the second-highest level of awards given.

The various levels of awards include the Award of Honor, Award of Merit, Award of Commendation and the Certificate of Recognition. The awards are based on an evaluation, conducted by the National Safety Council of each eligible facility's actual safety performance and their implementation of various key components of an effective safety and health program.

Almost 200 facilities participated in this year's program, and Swaggerty's Farm was one of 52 facilities receiving the Award of Merit.

Since 1930, Swaggerty's Farm and generations of the Swaggerty family have been producing premium sausage products on the same land at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains.

"It's truly a team effort and we're honored and excited to accept the Meat Institute's Award of Merit," states Swaggerty's Farm Safety Manager Ariadne Ceniceros. "Safety and quality are our top priorities and we strive daily to maintain and improve the safety of all our employees, our process, and our products." Ariadne Ceniceros is an accredited Certified Safety Manager from the NASP (the National Association of Safety Professionals) and has worked with Swaggerty's Farm for over five years.

Source: Swaggerty's Farm