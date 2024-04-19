The Alabama Agricultural Development Authority is opening applications for a second round under the Alabama Meat Processing Program. This program is a result of a $15 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) to the AADA.

The low-interest loans are intended to support meat and poultry slaughter and processing businesses in Alabama. Loans can be used to purchase or construct new facilities, expand existing facilities, purchase new equipment, cover start-up costs and hire additional employees.

“We were encouraged by the interest and complexity of the projects in round one. I look forward to the results from Phase II,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate. “I continue to encourage business owners who are currently engaged in or thinking of starting to process meat (cattle, swine or poultry) to apply.”

AADA’s mission for the AMPP is to expand opportunities for Alabama’s meat producers to improve the marketing of their products. It will also boost Alabama’s rural economy by financing small-business owners who want to expand or start a slaughter or processing facility.

Some of the original $15 million allocation has been committed. Applications for the remaining funds will be accepted until June 14, 2024.

AADA was established in 1980 by the Alabama Legislature to promote agriculture and finance agricultural businesses in the state.

For more information and loan application details, visit www.agi.alabama.gov/news/usda/mpilp. Email any questions to mpilp@agi.alabama.gov, or contact Randy Davis at 334-240-7246.

Source: Alabama Agricultural Development Authority