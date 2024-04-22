The Meat Institute has recognized more than 200 meat and poultry plants at the 2024 Environmental, Labor and Safety+ Conference in New Orleans for their positive environmental impact efforts. Thirteen additional establishments that went above and beyond were granted Environmental Achievement Awards for their progress with emissions reduction, energy conservation, packaging/food waste reduction, technological innovation and water conservation.

“The Meat Institute congratulates each of these establishments and their leadership for ensuring their products contribute to a sustainable food system,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Their hard work and innovation will ensure the meat and poultry industry continues to employ the highest standards and latest technology to produce wholesome, safe, nutritious products that consumers can be proud to put on their plates.”

The Meat Institute Environmental Achievement Awards are given to its member companies that go beyond environmental compliance by designing and successfully implementing an innovative plant upgrade or environmental program. The Environmental Achievement Award winners represent establishments operated by JBS USA, Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods. The winners are:

Category First place Second place Third place Emissions Reduction Smithfield – Sioux Falls, SD.. Smithfield – Junction City, Kan. Tyson Farms – Ringgold, Va. Energy Conservation Smithfield – Salt Lake City, UT - - Packaging and/or Food Waste Reduction Smithfield – Denison, Iowa Smithfield – Clinton, N.C. Smithfield – Tar Heel, N.C. Technological Innovation Smithfield – Lincoln, Neb. JBS USA – Ottumwa, Iowa Tyson Foods – Vicksburg, Miss. Water Conservation Smithfield – Wilson, N.C. Smithfield – Smithfield, Va. Smithfield – Peru, Ind.





The Environmental Recognition Awards honor a company's dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems. The Environmental Recognition Award winners include establishments throughout North America operated by: American Foods Group, Caviness Beef Packers, Clemens Food Group, CS Beef Packers, FPL Foods, Golden State Foods, JBS/Pilgrim’s, Land O’Frost, Maple Leaf Foods, OSI Group, Smithfield Foods, SugarCreek Packing, Triumph Foods and Tyson Foods.

Companies that earned these awards also reported data in 2023 for The Protein PACT, which is uniting the largest-ever industry effort to strengthen animal protein’s contributions to healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities and a healthy environment.

Source: Meat Institute