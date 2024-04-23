Eastman and Sealed Air are announcing the launch of a compostable, lightweight tray designed as a drop-in replacement for traditional polystyrene foam trays in protein packaging that can work on existing industrial food packaging equipment. The tray is already successfully performing in several market applications. Sealed Air introduced its CRYOVAC brand compostable overwrap tray to the market in January 2024.

The new tray is made from Eastman Aventa Renew compostable materials, which are produced from sustainably sourced wood pulp and acetyl sourced from a portfolio of recycled material. The tray can be composted in home and industrial environments. Predominantly containing cellulose acetate that is derived from wood pulp, these new trays are compostable by naturally occurring microbes. Aventa Renew material does not remain as microplastics in the environment.

“One of the most exciting features of these trays is that they perform like traditional plastic in a challenging atmosphere and yet provide an end-of-life solution through composting — a ['win-win'] for the environment,” said Jeff Carbeck, Eastman vice president of corporate innovation.

The collaboration that led to this new-to-the-industry application advances the circularity commitments of both companies. Aventa Renew is a unique compostable material that contains both biobased and certified recycled content. The tray has obtained home compostable certification from TÜV Austria and industrial compostable certification from Biodegradable Products Institute.

“Encouraging development of a circular plastics economy takes dedication and collaboration from all aspects of the value chain, including where we source our materials,” said Tiffani Burt, Sealed Air’s executive director of strategic marketing and sustainability for the Americas. “Our CRYOVAC brand compostable overwrap tray would not be possible without the ingenuity of the product we use from Eastman, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this innovative tray to the market.”

“The work we’ve done with Sealed Air demonstrates the commitment of both companies to fulfill circular economy commitments,” said Carbeck. “Aventa Renew and the CRYOVAC brand combine uncompromising performance with environmental responsibility. We congratulate Sealed Air on this product launch, and we know it will help demonstrate Aventa Renew’s status as a game changer for the food industry.”

Sources: SEE; Eastman