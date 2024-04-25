ConSup North America Inc., a Lincoln Park, N.J., firm, is recalling approximately 85,984 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham product produced in Germany without the benefit of equivalent inspection.

Ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham product. Courtesy of USDA's FSIS.



The RTE sliced prosciutto ham item was produced on various dates from Sept. 25, 2023, through March 6, 2024. The following product is subject to recall:

5.29-ounce plastic packages containing “Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO Product of GERMANY” with lot codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B and “BEST BEFORE:” dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024, and 10/7/2024.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The problem was discovered when Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that H. Klümper GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany establishment, produced a portion of the identified lots without the benefit of equivalent inspection and exported them to the U.S. for distribution.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Luann Servidio, director of imports, conSup North America Inc., at 973-628-7330 or L.Servidio@consup.us. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Maarten Moog, president, conSup North America Inc., at 973-628-7330 or M.Moog@consup.us.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS