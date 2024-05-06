Ambassador is launching Skinless Franks as grilling season approaches. With a growing demand for skinless hot dogs in the market, Ambassador recognized the need to cater to this segment of consumers who prefer a more tender bite.

According to recent research, nearly 65% of hot-dog consumers prefer to buy "skinless only."

"By listening to our consumers and understanding their preferences, we have created a product that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations," said Evan Jex, associate brand manager. "Our Skinless Franks are a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation."

The new bun-length Skinless Franks are made with premium cuts of pork and beef and are free from fillers or byproducts. For an authentic taste, these franks are naturally smoked with hardwood, infusing them with a smoky flavor.

Source: Ambassador