Grecian Delight | Kronos — celebrating its 50th anniversary — is announcing that its ReadyCarved Pork Al Pastor Slices is a featured recipient and judges' favorite in the 2024 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards and will be showcased at The National Restaurant Association, Hotel-Motel Show taking place May 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Kronos, a producer of Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, developed its ReadyCarved Pork Al Pastor slices using the same traditional shawarma-style cooking techniques first introduced to Mexico in the early 1900s by the Lebanese immigrants who created it. ReadyCarved Pork Al Pastor is a culinary breakthrough in operator convenience and flavor authenticity. Marinated and vacuum-tumbled, then hand-stacked on a large industrial-sized vertical spit, flame-broiled rotisserie style and robotically carved off the cone, this fully cooked product offers operators a convenient way to serve genuine Hispanic street food using a wide range of standard kitchen equipment — no special equipment needed.

"We're not only honored to be recognized as a 2024 FABI Favorite, we're also excited to celebrate this recognition on our 50th Anniversary. We look forward to showcasing ReadyCarved Pork Al Pastor slices at the NRA Show—along with many of our other products like authentic ReadyCarved Gyros, Chicken Shawarma, new ReadyCuts Souvlaki Kebabs, and plant-based falafel and chickpea fritters and tots," said Mike Paribello, SVP of marketing & retail sales at Grecian Delight | Kronos. "With tens of thousands of professionals attending from around the globe, the Show presents the perfect opportunity to introduce our range of traditional global foods with authentic flavors to new buyers who are seeking the most convenient way to expand their menus."

The National Restaurant Association Show's FABI Awards represent the most forward-thinking and creative new tastes that are driving trends and delivering expanded menu offerings across the industry focused on increasing profitability. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. New this year, the judges selected the most innovative and influential products to be featured as FABI Favorites. Recipients were selected for their new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

"This year is truly an exceptional year for noteworthy food and beverage products," said Tom Cindric, president of The National Restaurant Show. "The awarded products are breaking new barriers in flavor, taste, creativity and packaging and are shaping the future of food and beverage. As the world's largest and most trusted foodservice event, the Show continues to be where the next big industry trends are born and serves as a launching pad for companies to showcase new products."

Grecian Delight | Kronos will showcase its ReadyCarved Pork Al Pastor slices on the show floor in featured demos at The Culinary Experience and in tastings held at the new Connections space.

The National Restaurant Association Show is a place to explore everything that's happening in the hospitality industry, from the latest food trends to emerging technology.

Source: Grecian Delight Kronos