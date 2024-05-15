PAC Machinery is announcing the retirement of its president, Serge Berguig, after over 40 years with the company. He is moving into a strategic advisory role and will support the businesses as needed. Serge also named Greg Berguig as the new company president, effective May 1, 2024. Greg was serving as vice president, leading sales, marketing and commercialization efforts. The announcement was shared internally with employees on April 30, 2024.

"As I reflect on my time leading this organization, I am proud of the growth realized across our locations, as well as the hard work and dedication from all our employees," said Serge Berguig. "I know that our strong leadership team will continue to guide PAC Machinery into the future as a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment and bag materials," he said.

Serge went on to thank employees for their contributions over the years as he reflected on what’s next for him and the leadership transition to his son Greg.

"On behalf of everyone in our organization, I’d like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to Serge for 40 years of service to the company," said Greg Berguig. "During his time, Serge established this business as an industry leader in packaging, growing our product offerings through new developments and acquisitions, to keep PAC Machinery as a strong player in our space. We have a trusted brand reputation and are positioned to continue developing packaging solutions that customers require. Serge’s entrepreneurial spirit, engineering knowledge and focused leadership over the past four decades has earned him the utmost respect of our employees, customers, and partners. He will be missed as he transitions from his role."

Source: PAC Machinery