April exports of U.S. pork reached the highest volume and value since May 2021, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. It was also a robust month for U.S. beef exports, which were the largest in 10 months and valued at just under $900 million.

Fueled by a record performance in leading market Mexico, pork exports totaled 277,910 metric tons in April, up 14% from a year ago and the fifth-largest on record. Export value climbed 18% to $778.8 million, the third-highest on record. For January through April, exports increased 8% to 1.04 million mt, valued at $2.89 billion – up 10% from last year’s record pace.

“While Mexico was definitely the pacesetter in a tremendous month for pork exports, it was only part of the story,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Demand continued to build in South Korea, Central America, Colombia, Australia and the ASEAN, and we saw very encouraging growth in Japan. It was also great to see export value per head above the $70 mark for the second consecutive month.”

April beef exports totaled 111,580 mt, up slightly from a year ago and the largest since June 2023. Export value increased 5% to $898.7 million, also the highest since June. Through the first four months of 2024, beef export value was also up 5% year over year to $3.38 billion, despite a 3% decline in volume (423,445 mt).

“Mexico also continued to shine on the beef side, along with the Caribbean, Central America and the Middle East,” Halstrom said. “These markets are benefiting from foodservice demand and currency advantages compared to the main Asian markets. The headwinds in Asia remain formidable, but the tourism boom in Japan has helped solidify demand and exports have stabilized this year, despite the continued weakness in the yen and strong competition from Australia. Robust retail and e-commerce demand has helped U.S. chilled beef continue to dominate in Korea and Taiwan.”

Through April, U.S. beef accounted for 69% of Korea’s chilled imports and 72% for Taiwan.

Record shipments to Mexico bolster April pork exports

Pork exports to Mexico reached new heights in April, climbing 34% from a year ago to a record 107,594 mt, as Mexico’s buying surged following the Easter holiday. Export value soared 61% to $240.5 million — also a record. For January through April, exports to Mexico achieved double-digit growth over last year’s record pace, surging 11% in volume to 388,855 mt and 18% in value to $815.6 million.

Mexico’s domestic pork prices are strong, and poultry and pork production have been impacted by productivity challenges, limiting availability of domestic product at a time of strong demand and economic growth.