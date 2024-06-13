Bonneval Foods LLC, a Gonzales, La., establishment, is recalling all barbecue pork skin product that is currently available in commerce due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains wheat and soy, known allergens, that are not declared on the product label.

The following product is subject to recall:

1.7-ounce plastic bags containing “BONNEVAL’S BBQ Pork Skins.” All product available in retail or in consumers' pantries is included in this recall.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 2249” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was distributed to retail locations in the state of Louisiana.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities. FSIS personnel identified soy and wheat, known allergens, as ingredients in a Worcestershire powder that is an ingredient in a barbecue pork skin product. The soy and wheat are not declared on the finished product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Erik Bonneval, owner, Bonneval Foods LLC, at bonnevalfoods@yahoo.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS