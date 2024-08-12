North Fish USA Inc. of Hallandale, Fla., is recalling imported nine-ounce packages of Cold Smoked Capelin because the product was found to be over five inches in length and uneviscerated, as such having potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled

The sale of uneviscerated fish over five inches in length may contain Clostridium botulinum spores, as they are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product was distributed in New York and Georgia to be distributed further to retail stores on the East Coast.

The product comes in a nine-ounce plastic package marked with UPC code 4811527003360, and with best before date 07-13-2024 and 01-05-2025 stamped on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted by Patriot Foods after routine inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Foods inspectors and subsequent analysis by food laboratory staff.

Consumers who have purchased imported nine-ounce packages of North Fish USA Cold Smoked Capelin are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 954-251-2021, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Standard.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration