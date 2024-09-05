The makers of Hormel Black Label Bacon are introducing the category's first-ever co-branded bacon in partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The limited-edition product delivers a crisp, sugary crust with a balance of cinnamon, sugar, salt and bacon taste. Cinnadust seasoning blend is hand-rubbed onto thick-cut bacon and held overnight for optimal flavor.

"Sweet and savory is such a classic combination, and blasting BLACK LABEL bacon with our CINNADUST seasoning blend is a no-brainer to deliver the epic flavor our fans love in even more ways," said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.







Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon will be on shelves beginning Sept. 16, 2024, at select Walmart locations. In the coming weeks, the product will be available at select Kroger stores while supplies last.

"It doesn't get more iconic than HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon and CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH cereal, so we went big with our first-ever co-branded bacon product," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for Hormel Black Label Bacon. "We're excited to bring fans a bacon that is packed with flavor and blasted with CINNADUST seasoning blend for any eating occasion."

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.