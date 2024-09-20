On the heels of the USMEF Conference and Product Showcase in the Philippines in mid-July, USMEF continued its focus on matching suppliers and buyers through an enhanced U.S. presence at the Philippines’ largest annual food trade show ‒ World Food Expo Manila (WOFEX). The show provided a forum to connect U.S. suppliers with a broad range of buyers in this evolving market, from importers and distributors to end-user customers in retail and foodservice.

Economic growth and declining inflation in the Philippines contributed to record attendance. In addition to support from the U.S. Embassy and USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, nine U.S. suppliers joined USMEF’s booth space, which was awarded Best Foreign Pavilion at WOFEX.

“With EU prices up, there is greater interest in U.S. pork for further processing and in modern retail and wet markets,” said USMEF Philippines Representative Corky Villalobos. “For U.S. beef, modern chains are expanding and foodservice in general is interested in high-quality alternative cuts. Interest is also growing among retailers for case-ready product.”

To boost the industry’s presence at the show, USMEF also sponsored the popular Philippines Culinary Cup, an annual contest featuring top local and international chefs. Dozens of chefs competed for gold, silver and bronze in each of three categories that featured only U.S. lamb, beef and pork.

“The competition is a very popular feature at WOFEX. We showcased the superior taste and versatility of a specific U.S. lamb, beef and pork cut through the skills of the chefs in the competition,” added Villalobos.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board, the American Lamb Board and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: USMEF