The expansion of membership-based retailing in Southeast Asia has reached the Philippines, creating new opportunities to introduce high-quality U.S. beef to consumers. USMEF partnered with S&R Membership Shopping to promote U.S. beef during the grand opening of its newest outlet in Kawit, 15 miles south of Manila. S&R is the leading membership shopping retailer in the Philippines with 23 outlets nationwide.

Fourteen cuts of U.S. beef were featured, including middle meats and several cuts and items from the chuck and round. In addition to featured prices and product samplings, consumers making a qualifying purchase received U.S. beef-branded pepper grinders. USMEF also supported the promotion through its social media platforms.

“S&R recently developed a centralized department for purchasing meat,” says USMEF Philippine Representative Corky Villalobos. “This creates more partnership opportunities for the U.S. beef industry and provides greater potential to develop demand with consumers in the Philippines.”

Funding for the promotion was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program.

Source: USMEF