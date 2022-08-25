The U.S. Meat Export Federation recently hosted meat processors from across Latin America at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a further processing seminar. (Watch video here.)

The event was the fifth USMEF global processing seminar and was the first since COVID travel restrictions were imposed in 2020. Participants included representatives of further processing companies in Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Chile, Peru and Jamaica.

The seminar was aimed at educating participants about using U.S. pork and beef as raw material for further processed products, as well as to introduce them to alternative cuts and new product development concepts.

The delegation toured the Champion Feeders feedlot near Mead, Neb., and the Wholestone Farms pork plant near Fremont, Neb. They also visited a HyVee supermarket in Lincoln.

Source: USMEF