Keeping up the heat streak after announcing the limited-time Nashville Hot WhataWings, Whataburger is introducing the all-new Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double, debuting Oct. 1, 2024.

The Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double is two 100% beef patties layered in Whataburger's Creamy Jalapeno Ranch and topped with bacon, aged cheddar and jalapeno slices to add a little bit of spice, all between two toasted five-inch buns.

The New Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double. Courtesy of Whataburger





"Our new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is destined to become a quick classic with Guests who want to add just the right amount of spice to their lives," Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said. "The smoky bacon strips and jalapeño slices deliver that crunch you crave while our Creamy Jalapeño Ranch adds a little more of that bold flavor Whataburger is known for. But it's only here for a limited time, so get it while it's hot."

Whataburger customers who order in restaurant or at the drive-thru between Oct. 1 and 31, 2024, can make a donation through Whataburger's Round-Up at the Register fundraiser for the Gary Sinise Foundation. This fundraiser is particularly special because the Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double commercial was filmed at a real fire station in New Braunfels, Texas. The foundation supports first responders, veterans and the families of fallen heroes by providing grants for equipment and training to underserved and volunteer responder departments across the U.S. Whataburger customers can contribute by rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at participating locations.

New limited-time burger combines Whataburger's signature Creamy Jalapeno Ranch with bacon and jalapeno slices. Courtesy of Whataburger







The Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double can also be ordered in a Whataburger Jr. size. For consumers who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, the Creamy Jalapeno Ranch sauce and other signature condiments are available at whatastore.com.

Source: Whataburger